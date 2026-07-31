SDMs, Tehsildars To Face Action If Bhopal, Bhoj Wetland Encroachments Not Cleared In 3 Weeks | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fixed personal accountability on revenue officials for the long-pending removal of encroachments from Bhopal's Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland), Kaliyasot and Kerwa dam areas.

The tribunal directed that the concerned sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and tehsildars will be held responsible for clearing encroachments from wetland areas, Full Tank Level (FTL) zones and other restricted areas within three weeks. Any delay or negligence could require them to personally explain the matter before the tribunal.

During a joint hearing on petitions filed by Rashid Noor Khan, Arya Shrivastava and Dr Subhash C Pandey, the Bhopal-based Central Zone Bench reviewed the state government's report on identified encroachments and demolition action in the Upper Lake's FTL area.

Unsatisfied with the progress, the tribunal ordered all concerned SDMs and tehsildars to prepare a comprehensive list of illegal constructions violating wetland norms, FTL limits, restricted zones and the Master Plan.

They have been directed to submit an affidavit within three weeks detailing the total number of encroachments, those removed, those still remaining and the action taken against them. The next hearing is scheduled for Aug 31.

117 encroachments identified across seven villages

The state government informed the tribunal that surveys conducted in Prempura, Dharmpuri, Seoniya Gond, Gaura, Bishankhedi, Bilkhiriya and Kotra Sultanabad villages identified 117 encroachments within the 50-metre FTL zone of the Upper Lake. Of these, 68 are on government land and 49 on private land. Officials said 45 encroachments have been removed, while 72 remain, including 45 on government land and 27 on private land.

Applicants allege incomplete compliance

Petitioner Dr Subhash C Pandey argued that earlier NGT directions have not been fully implemented. He sought scientific demarcation of the Upper Lake, Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoirs, protection of the proposed 150-hectare botanical garden, and immediate measures to curb pollution caused by chemical fertilisers and pesticides in wetland areas.

Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that while the administration claims to be removing encroachments, fresh illegal constructions continue to emerge.

Police shortage no longer an excuse

Appearing through video conferencing, TT Nagar SDM Archna Rawat Sharma stated that several encroachments had been removed but the remaining action was delayed due to inadequate police deployment and interim orders of the High Court in some cases. The official also sought more time until the end of the monsoon. The tribunal rejected these reasons and directed Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra to include a police officer nominated by the commissioner of police or superintendent of police in the encroachment removal committee, ensuring that lack of police personnel does not delay enforcement.

NGT also reviews mud racing in wetland areas

The tribunal also examined complaints regarding mud racing and off-road vehicle activity in the FTL areas of the Upper Lake, Kerwa and Kaliyasot during the monsoon. While the administration informed the tribunal that FIRs had been registered and monitoring teams deployed, the NGT observed that filing FIRs alone is insufficient and stressed the administration's responsibility to effectively prevent such environmentally damaging activities.