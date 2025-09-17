 Haryana To Take Major Leap In E-Governance To Make Land & Property Transactions More Transparent, Efficient, & Citizen-Friendly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHaryana To Take Major Leap In E-Governance To Make Land & Property Transactions More Transparent, Efficient, & Citizen-Friendly

Haryana To Take Major Leap In E-Governance To Make Land & Property Transactions More Transparent, Efficient, & Citizen-Friendly

Among other key initiatives is the demarcation portal, designed to eliminate delays and disputes in land boundary marking. The portal will standardise and digitise the process, ensuring time-bound and accurate demarcation with active participation of Tehsildars, Kanungos, and Patwaris.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: Haryana is set to take a major leap in e-governance with the launch of a series of digital initiatives aimed at modernising the state's Revenue Department.The reforms, designed to make land and property transactions more transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 29, at Tehsil Ladwa, Kurukshetra, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

After presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing on Tuesday, Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra said the government's flagship reform is the introduction of paperless registration, which will integrate "Jamabandi, Mutation, Cadastral Maps, and Registry data into a unified digital ecosystem".

Read Also
From Chalkboards To Tablets: Digital Revolution In 7 UP Border Districts
article-image

"This will make property registration faster, transparent, and secure. Citizens will no longer need multiple office visits as the process will be fully digitised," she added.A live demonstration of the new system will be held in Kurukshetra during the launch.

Among other key initiatives is the demarcation portal, designed to eliminate delays and disputes in land boundary marking. The portal will standardise and digitise the process, ensuring time-bound and accurate demarcation with active participation of Tehsildars, Kanungos, and Patwaris.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: Police Arrest Six For ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Fraud, Freeze 2,500 Bank Accounts
Haryana: Police Arrest Six For ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Fraud, Freeze 2,500 Bank Accounts
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Wishes PM Modi A Long, Healthy Life On His 75th Birthday
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Wishes PM Modi A Long, Healthy Life On His 75th Birthday
University Of California Students, Professors & Staff Sue Trump Administration For Using Civil Rights Laws To Curb Academic Freedom
University Of California Students, Professors & Staff Sue Trump Administration For Using Civil Rights Laws To Curb Academic Freedom
Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial On The Jennifer Hudson Show: 'Had A Long Night'—VIDEO
Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial On The Jennifer Hudson Show: 'Had A Long Night'—VIDEO
Read Also
Digital Media Convention In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwat Karad Promises Central-Level...
article-image

For wider citizen access, the state will also introduce the Haryana Revenue WhatsApp Chatbot, enabling people to check land records, mutation status, and property tax details instantly on their mobile phones."This will reduce dependence on manual processes, cut down office visits, and provide services at citizens' fingertips," Misra said.

To tackle long-pending disputes, the government will pilot the Revenue Court Case Management System, aimed at fast-tracking mutation, partition, and boundary cases. By combining legal and digital tools, the system is expected to reduce case pendency, speed up justice delivery, and curb corruption.The reforms are also supported by the Large Scale Mapping Project and the Tatima updation drive.

The Tatima Updation Project focuses on the detailed sketching and mapping of land parcels, which is a crucial step toward achieving transparent and accurate land records.During the meeting, Misra directed the DCs that pending mutations must be cleared through special village-level camps, with wide publicity to ensure maximum public participation.

Misra stressed that these digital reforms, backed by administrative efficiency, will not only strengthen transparency and governance but also empower citizens by delivering faster, cleaner, and more reliable revenue services.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Police Arrest Six For ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Fraud, Freeze 2,500 Bank Accounts

Haryana: Police Arrest Six For ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Fraud, Freeze 2,500 Bank Accounts

Sensex Rallies 262.74 Points To 82,643.43, Nifty 85.25

Sensex Rallies 262.74 Points To 82,643.43, Nifty 85.25

Haryana To Take Major Leap In E-Governance To Make Land & Property Transactions More Transparent,...

Haryana To Take Major Leap In E-Governance To Make Land & Property Transactions More Transparent,...

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khudian Urges ₹151 Crore Financial Assistance For Land...

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khudian Urges ₹151 Crore Financial Assistance For Land...

India Poised To Be ₹80 Lakh Crore Investment Hub, Generating Over 1.5 Crore Jobs: Union Minister...

India Poised To Be ₹80 Lakh Crore Investment Hub, Generating Over 1.5 Crore Jobs: Union Minister...