 Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Gold prices are near record highs as the US dollar weakens ahead of a key Fed interest rate decision. Investors expect a rate cut, boosting gold demand and global market excitement.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Gold Keeps Rising, Public Hopes for a Drop. | File Pic

Mumbai: Gold prices are going up again and again. People were expecting prices to fall, but the opposite is happening. Gold is now near its all-time highest price. The reason? All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates.

Will the Fed Cut Rates?

The US central bank, Federal Reserve, is expected to cut interest rates in its upcoming meeting. Because of this expectation:

- Bond yields are falling.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade Discussions
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved

- The US dollar is getting weaker.

This is making gold more attractive to investors, pushing prices higher.

Read Also
Rupee Slumps 7 Paise To 88.42 Against US Dollar, Tariff-Led Pressure On India's Exports & Sustained...
article-image

Gold Demand Rising, Dollar Falling

As the dollar weakens, investors are buying more gold. This is pushing prices up.

Right now, gold has crossed USD 3,700 per ounce, which is very close to a new record.

Why Is the Dollar Weak?

The dollar has fallen to its lowest point in 2 months. There are a few reasons:

- Weak job data in the US.

- Trade risks due to tariffs introduced earlier by the Trump administration.

- Expectations of rate cuts to support the economy.

Read Also
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions...
article-image

Even Trump Wants Lower Interest Rates

US President Donald Trump has also asked the Federal Reserve to cut rates. He even said Fed Chair Jerome Powell is acting too slowly.

Now, the world is watching to see what the Fed will decide. This decision won’t just affect America—it could also impact India and global markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...

Indian Rupee Opens 23 Paise Stronger, Trading At 87.82 Against The Dollar Buoyed By India-US Trade...

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth...

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth...

Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?

Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining...

Government Offers One-Time Switch To Unified Pension Scheme for Central Employees Joining...

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story