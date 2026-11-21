Harmony Capital Takes Control Of Truvolt Engineering |

Mumbai: Harmony Capital Services has acquired a controlling stake of approximately 50.64% in Truvolt Engineering Co Private Limited through a share swap transaction valued at ₹82.88 crore. The acquisition, completed on November 20, 2026, marks a significant corporate development for the company.

According to the company's exchange filing, Harmony Capital acquired 62,79,138 equity shares of Truvolt Engineering, securing majority ownership in the engineering and manufacturing business.

Share Swap Transaction Details

The acquisition was executed through a share exchange arrangement rather than a conventional cash payment. Harmony Capital allotted 1,25,58,276 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹66 per share.

Under the agreed share swap ratio, Truvolt shareholders received two equity shares of Harmony Capital for every one equity share held in Truvolt Engineering. The total acquisition consideration stood at ₹82,88,46,216, equivalent to approximately ₹82.88 crore.

Truvolt Engineering's Financial Performance

Truvolt Engineering has demonstrated consistent revenue growth over the past three financial years, reflecting an expanding scale of operations. The company's turnover increased to ₹315.36 crore in FY 2025-26, compared with ₹242.60 crore in FY 2024-25, representing growth of approximately 30%.

In FY 2023-24, Truvolt Engineering reported turnover of ₹205.81 crore. The sustained increase in revenue highlights the company's growing business activity across its industrial operations.

Engineering And Manufacturing Business

Incorporated on October 27, 1970, Truvolt Engineering operates across engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and allied industrial activities. With more than five decades of operating history, the company brings an established industrial business under Harmony Capital's majority ownership.

What The Acquisition Means

The transaction gives Harmony Capital a controlling equity interest in Truvolt Engineering, potentially expanding its exposure to the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

However, the longer-term financial implications will depend on business performance, integration and future corporate disclosures.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks.

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