Gwalior To Get 450-Acre Telecom Manufacturing Zone In Phase 2, ₹3,600 Crore Investment Potential And 15,000 Jobs Expected | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia laid the foundation for the second phase of the telecom manufacturing zone in Gwalior on Thursday.

The zone will come up on 450 acres. In the first phase, the government developed the zone on 170 acres.

Yadav said the second phase of the telecom zone would give new direction to developing 5G, 6G, and optical fibre technologies.

Twenty-five companies have given letters of intent for setting up their units in the zone, which will generate industrial possibilities worth Rs 3,600 crore and 15,000 jobs, Yadav said.

The state government has preferred field work to file work, Yadav said, adding that the government has scrapped more than 2,700 regulations for doing business and done away with over 925 unnecessary acts.

He said, ''Now, the meaning of MP has changed to More Profit, Mega Profit, and Mega Project.''

The rate of development has mounted to 11 per cent, and the rate of industrial development has shot up over 24 per cent, he said.

The government completes three years in office on December 13, and in the past 1,000 days, it has discussed over 432 development projects, and all investors, big or small, remain equal to the government, he said.

Scindia said, ''Athiti Devo Bhava (the guest is God) has been the tradition of MP.''

The investors, who have arrived in the state as guest, will become the residents of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

In 2014, the country had only six crore broadband consumers, but the number shot up to 102 crore, he said.

The number of internet connections has also gone up from 25 crore to 110 crore, and 50 crore people in the country use 5G, he said.

The government has begun to develop special economic zone (SEZ) across the country, which has resulted in the telecom manufacturing in Gwalior, which the MP government has started developing with the help of the centre, he said.

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