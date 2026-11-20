PMC Approves ₹2,634 Crore Land Acquisition Proposal For 43.6-Km High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) | File Pic

Pune, Nov, 20: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Body on Friday approved a land acquisition proposal involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,634 crore for the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), a 43.6-km elevated circular corridor aimed at providing a long-term solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion. The project will require the acquisition of approximately 4,98,390 square metres of land across several parts of the city.

The approval marks a significant step towards the implementation of the long-pending infrastructure project, which was originally proposed in the PMC’s 1987 Development Plan. According to civic officials, the land acquisition process will cover areas including Bopodi, Aundh, Bhamburda, Erandwane, Kothrud, Hingne, Parvati, Munjeri, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Wadgaonsheri, Lohegaon, Yerawada and Dhanori.

The estimated compensation of Rs 2,634 crore will have to be borne entirely by the civic body. Directions to expedite the implementation of the HCMTR and Inner Ring Road projects were issued during a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on July 27. Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the PMC Commissioner and Pune District Collector was held at the Collector’s office on August 28, where the civic administration was instructed to submit the land acquisition proposals by August 31. Accordingly, the PMC submitted its proposals to the Collector’s office.

Under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, 30% of the estimated compensation is generally required to be deposited before issuing a notification under Section 19. However, the District Collector has directed that the amount need not be deposited at the initial stage and that the entire compensation can be paid at the time of the final award. This provides some immediate financial relief to the PMC, although it will have to make substantial financial provisions when the final compensation awards are issued.

As per the minutes of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the respective implementing agencies will have to undertake land acquisition and bear the expenditure for land falling within their jurisdiction. Consequently, the entire land acquisition cost for the HCMTR will be the responsibility of the PMC.

The acquisition process is proposed to be undertaken under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and Section 126 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The civic administration has recommended obtaining the General Body’s approval through the Standing Committee before forwarding the proposal to the State Government.

43.6-km elevated circular corridor

Providing details of the project before the General Body, HCMTR Project Head, Dinkar Gojare said the project had reached a crucial stage, with the administration working towards expediting its implementation.

Gojare said, “The HCMTR was originally proposed as a 36-km-long and 24-metre-wide corridor between Bopodi and Vishrantwadi. However, to develop it as a complete circular route and improve connectivity across the city, its length has now been increased to 43.6 km.”

The final alignment was prepared in 2018, following which modifications were proposed at 12 locations to address land acquisition and implementation-related difficulties. The revised alignment received final approval from the State Government in 2024.

The elevated corridor will begin at Harris Bridge in Bopodi and pass through Bhau Patil Road, Ambedkar Chowk, University Chowk, Senapati Bapat Road, Balbharati-Paud Phata, Saket Bridge, Navsha Maruti Chowk, Sinhagad Road, Swargate, Bibwewadi, Gangadham, Lullanagar, Vaiduwadi, Magarpatta, Tadiwala Chowk, Wadgaonsheri, Viman Nagar, Phoenix Mall, the New Airport Road, Vishrantwadi and the Alandi Road-Sapras area. It will then cross Holkar Bridge and reconnect with Khadki and Bopodi.

To ensure connectivity with major arterial roads, including Solapur Road, Satara Road, Ahmednagar Road and Sinhagad Road, entry and exit ramps will be provided at 10 locations.

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Six-lane corridor with dedicated electric bus lanes

The HCMTR will be a six-lane elevated corridor, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers prohibited from using it. Of the six lanes, the two central lanes will be reserved for environment-friendly electric buses, while the remaining four lanes, with two on either side, will be available for private vehicles.

The project will require approximately 144 hectares of land, of which around 51% is already in the PMC’s possession. Nearly 29 km of the proposed alignment will run along existing roads, reducing the extent of additional land acquisition required.

For coordinated implementation, a two-tier institutional mechanism, including an executive committee headed by the PMC Commissioner and a high-level committee chaired by the Chief Minister, was established in July 2026. The arrangements have been made to coordinate the project through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Permissions relating to Defence and Forest Department land are also being pursued. Technical requirements, including the installation of vision and sound barriers, are being addressed as part of the approval process.

To avoid conflicts with existing and proposed Metro infrastructure, the PMC has coordinated with MahaMetro and MSIDC to finalise levels for seven crossings and two parallel stretches.

The project will be executed in four packages. The civic administration is planning to complete the private land acquisition process by January and subsequently accelerate the actual construction work.