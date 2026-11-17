Monarch Surveyors |

Mumbai: Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has secured a ₹34.94 crore contract from Southern Railway for survey, engineering and ground investigation assignments across three railway infrastructure projects.

According to a regulatory filing, the contract covers technical studies and project documentation required for railway line expansion and development.

Read Also Monarch Surveyors Secures ₹51.20 Crore Southern Railway Order For Infrastructure Projects

Three Railway Projects Covered

The contract includes a final location survey for the proposed third railway line between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction. The company will also undertake detailed field surveys for the Angamaly-Sabari new railway line and the Ambalapuzha-Thuravur doubling section. These assignments form part of the preliminary engineering work required before railway construction activities can proceed.

Engineering And Soil Investigation

Monarch's responsibilities include conducting field surveys, investigating ground conditions and preparing engineering drawings. The company will also develop project documentation and undertake soil investigations to support railway infrastructure planning. Accurate surveys and ground assessments are essential for determining suitable railway alignments and identifying potential engineering challenges.

Management Highlights Execution

Sanjay Vidwans, Whole-Time Director of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants, emphasised the importance of understanding ground conditions before construction begins. He said the company would focus on completing engineering assignments within the required timelines across all three Southern Railway sections. Vidwans described the contract as recognition of Monarch's technical capabilities in railway surveys and ground investigations.

Infrastructure Consulting Expertise

Monarch provides infrastructure consulting services covering detailed project reports, geospatial mapping, engineering design and survey-related assignments. The Southern Railway order adds to the company's project portfolio and provides another opportunity to demonstrate its engineering expertise.

What The Order Means

The ₹34.94 crore contract represents a new business opportunity for Monarch in India's railway infrastructure sector. However, the financial contribution will depend on project execution and contractual milestones. The company has not disclosed project-wise contract values or completion timelines in the information provided.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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