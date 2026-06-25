Monarch Surveyors Bags ₹5.08 Crore Jaipur Corridor Order, To Prepare DPR For Elevated Road Project

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd on Thursday |

Mumbai: Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd on Thursday announced it received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed elevated traffic corridor in Jaipur. The project is valued at Rs 5.08 crore.

Project Scope

The contract involves the preparation of a Detailed Project Report for the proposed elevated traffic corridor along the Dravyavati River for the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

Contract Details

The company stated the total order value for this project is Rs 5,08,00,000. This is a domestic contract.

Approvals Required

Monarch Surveyors noted that the work is subject to necessary approvals from governmental authorities. The company did not specify the exact timeline for these approvals.

Completion Timeline

The entire work will be completed as per the terms outlined in the Letter of Acceptance. A specific completion date was not provided in the filing.

Consideration Mechanism

Monarch Surveyors will receive cash consideration for the work performed. This transaction does not involve any related party dealings, and the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the work contract.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.