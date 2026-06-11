Monarch Surveyors Wins ₹23.53 Crore Maharashtra Green Roads Project, Company’s Share Stands At ₹16.47 Crore Through JV

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has secured a consultancy assignment under the Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity. |

Mumbai: Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance for consultancy services related to the Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Programme. The company disclosed the development through a stock exchange filing dated June 11, 2026.

The assignment has been awarded under a joint venture (JV) arrangement, where Monarch holds a 70 per cent partnership stake in the project.

Project Value And Monarch’s Share

According to the filing, the total value of the project is Rs 23.53 crore. Based on the agreement between the JV partners, Monarch’s share of the contract works out to approximately Rs 16.47 crore.

The company said the project relates to the appointment of a consultant for ADB/PISC Consulting Services under the Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Programme.

Focus On Road Connectivity

The programme is aimed at supporting road connectivity and infrastructure development in Maharashtra. Monarch will provide programme implementation support consultancy services as part of the assignment.

The contract has been awarded by the Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association, a domestic entity. The company stated that the project will be executed in accordance with the terms mentioned in the Letter of Acceptance.

No Related Party Interest

Monarch clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions. It also stated that the promoters and promoter group entities do not have any interest in the contract.

The company further noted that the work will be subject to necessary approvals from relevant government authorities wherever required. The consideration for the project will be received in cash.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not constitute investment advice or recommendation.