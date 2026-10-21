Monarch Surveyors Secures ₹48.10 Crore West Central Railway Contract For Rail Network Expansion

Monarch Surveyors |

Mumbai: Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd (BSE: 544453) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway for an assignment valued at ₹48.10 crore.

Project Scope

The company will conduct Final Location Surveys (FLS) and provide associated engineering and planning services for railway infrastructure development projects. Beyond FLS, Monarch's scope includes preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPR), geotechnical investigations, signalling, electrical and operating/traffic works.

Infrastructure Development

The contract covers construction of electrified new lines, doubling, third and fourth lines, and flyover and bypass-line works. The assignment aims to support the planning and development of railway infrastructure to increase network capacity and strengthen connectivity.

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Completion Timeline

The project is subject to necessary approvals from relevant government authorities. Monarch Surveyors expects to complete the work within 36 months from the date the LoA was issued.

Management Commentary

Sunil Kokare, Director – Business, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Limited, said the order strengthens the company's order book and reflects expanding opportunities in railway infrastructure consultancy. Santosh Desai, Technical Director – Transportation, noted the long-term opportunities in the sector due to India's focus on railway network expansion and modernisation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.