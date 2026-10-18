Nor More Jolts & Vibrations During Train Journey As West Central Railway Will Enhance Passenger Coach Comfort With Air Suspension System

WCR To Enhance Passenger Coach Comfort With Air Suspension System To Provide Relief From Jolts And Vibrations | Representative Image

In an effort to provide a more comfortable rail travel experience, the Carriage Rehabilitation Workshop (CRWS) of West Central Railway, located in Bhopal, has achieved a significant milestone. For the first time, WCR has converted a coil-spring bogie into an air-suspension bogie.

The primary benefit of an air-suspension system is its ability to reduce the jolts and vibrations experienced during a journey, ensuring a more comfortable experience for passengers. This is particularly beneficial for long-distance travel, significantly enhancing passenger comfort. Consequently, this initiative proves to be a valuable step toward improving the overall rail travel experience.

To accomplish this task, a specialized tool was developed within the workshop itself. This tool enabled the precise positioning of four consoles required for installing the air-suspension system onto the bogie’s underframe. Replacing the existing consoles with new ones and their associated brackets was a technically challenging task, which the workshop staff successfully executed.

This initiative by West Central Railway represents a significant stride toward upgrading passenger coaches by effectively utilizing available technical resources. The implementation of an air-suspension system will help make rail journeys more comfortable for passengers. Furthermore, the development of specialized equipment within the workshop will facilitate the execution of similar technical tasks with greater precision in the future.