257 FIRs, Yet No Silence! Bhopal's Loud DJs Continue To Violate Noise Limits, Police Face Protests | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite nearly 250 FIRs registered against DJ operators over the past three years, loud music systems continue to blare beyond permissible decibel limits across the city, causing distress to residents.

While police receive complaints almost daily, strict enforcement remains a challenge, with cops often facing protests and misbehaviour whenever they attempt to seize DJ equipment.

The problem has become acute during religious processions and tableaux, where participants dance to deafening DJ music while residents in surrounding neighbourhoods struggle to cope with the noise.

DJs are reportedly even being played late into the night, including in residential areas and near hospitals and schools.

Residents say the ear-deafening sound has made everyday life difficult, with some complaining that the vibrations are not only uncomfortable for their ears but can also be felt in their chests. Sachin Kushwaha, a resident of Jahangirabad, said DJs have been playing at high volume near his house on a regular basis.

The noise has become so disturbing that even getting proper sleep has become difficult. Similar complaints have emerged from TT Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Ashoka Garden and several other localities.

Police sources said attempts to take action against DJ operators lead to confrontations. When police try to seize equipment or bring DJs to police stations, participants and organisers of processions gather outside police stations to protest, creating law-and-order challenges.

Police register cases under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam and Motor Vehicles Act, wherever applicable. However, action only stops at the registration of an FIR, with further enforcement proving difficult amid the threat of protests and public disorder.

In a recent incident in TT Nagar, police reached the spot after receiving complaints about a DJ playing at a Durga Puja procession at high volume late at night, but organisers clashed with them. Four DJ operators were booked but no further action was taken.

TT Nagar police station incharge Gaurav Dohar said the DJ equipment would be brought to the police station after the conclusion of Durga Puja. He added that provisions relating to vehicle modifications would also be invoked, which would attract heavy fines.

Police commissioner’s staff officer Anil Sharma said police took regular action against DJ operators for playing loud music.

However, organisers should themselves take the initiative to play music at appropriate decibel levels to avoid causing nuisance.

FIRs during three years

2024- 105 FIRs

2025- 101 FIRs

2026- 51 FIRs till September 30

Permissible decibel limits

Industrial area: 75 dB during the day, 70 db at night

Commercial area: 65 dB during the day, 55 db at night

Residential area: 55 dB during the day, 45 db at night

Silence Zone (near hospitals, schools, courts) 50 db during the day, 40 db at night

The use of loudspeakers and DJ systems is strictly banned from 10 pm to 6 am.

Equipment limits:

District administration limits vehicle-mounted DJ systems to only one sound system or box unit (or up to two medium units with prior permission) rather than multiple stacked speakers.