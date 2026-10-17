Monarch Surveyors Secures ₹51.20 Crore Southern Railway Order For Infrastructure Projects

Monarch Surveyors |

Mumbai: Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Limited, an infrastructure consulting and engineering services company, secured a ₹51.20 crore order from Southern Railway on October 17, 2026. The contract involves conducting traffic surveys, final location surveys, and preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new broad gauge line construction, doubling, and multi-tracking projects.

Project Details

The contract was awarded under the jurisdiction of the Chief Administrative Officer/Construction, Southern Railway, Egmore, Chennai. The assignment focuses on critical survey and planning activities to support the development and expansion of railway infrastructure across the Southern Railway network.

Project Scope

The project is expected to contribute to the planning and execution of railway capacity enhancement initiatives. These include new line construction, track doubling, and multi-tracking.

Completion Timeline

The work is scheduled for completion within 36 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance. This is subject to necessary approvals from the relevant government authorities.

Management Commentary

Sunil Kokare, Director – Business, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Limited, said the order further strengthens the company's order book. He added that the company will leverage its technical expertise and experience in railway engineering consultancy to execute the project.

Company Background

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Limited was founded in 1999 and is a publicly listed company. It provides comprehensive infrastructure consulting services, including DPRs, urban development, land acquisition planning, geospatial mapping, and detailed engineering design.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.