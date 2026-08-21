Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC To Expedite Engineering Services Prelims 2024 Result After Allahabad HC Legal Hurdle

UPPSC is pursuing early disposal of its appeal to clear the way for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination-2024 result | AI Generated Representational Image

Prayagraj, August 20, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is working to release the result of the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Selection) (Preliminary) Examination-2024, and the legal process in this regard has been expedited.

The Commission is fully sensitive to the concerns of the candidates and is making continuous efforts to declare the examination result at the earliest. The Commission has filed a special appeal against the judgment delivered by a single-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court on September 25, 2025, on a petition filed by 42 candidates regarding the result of the preliminary examination.

Legal Process Expedited

The Commission said that the early disposal of the appeal is its top priority. Senior advocates have been appointed by the Commission to ensure effective representation in the case. The matter was listed among the top 10 cases in the daily cause list of the Allahabad High Court on August 13, 2026, but the hearing was deferred that day.

The Commission said that as soon as the court disposes of the matter, further action towards declaring the result will be completed expeditiously.