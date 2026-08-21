Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Shaadi Anudan Yojana Provides ₹60.93 Crore To 30,466 OBC Beneficiaries

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, August 20, 2026: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the welfare schemes of the Uttar Pradesh Government are becoming a support for economically weaker and needy families.

Through the Shaadi Anudan Yojana being implemented to provide financial assistance for the marriage of daughters of economically weaker families belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), more than 30,000 beneficiaries have been provided benefits so far in the financial year 2026-27. This initiative of the government is helping reduce the financial responsibilities associated with the marriage of daughters.

Application And Allocation Details

In the financial year 2026-27, a target has been set to add 1 lakh 5 thousand eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. For this, an annual target of 210 crore rupees has been set, against which an amount of 106.65 crore rupees has been allocated so far. Under the scheme, 96,956 applications have been received so far, out of which 12,855 applications have been rejected.

According to the data, in the financial year 2026-27, an amount of 60.93 crore rupees has been paid to 30,466 beneficiaries so far. This is around 57.13 per cent of the allocated amount. The government aims to provide financial assistance to eligible families in a time-bound manner so that they do not have to face financial difficulties for the marriage of their daughter.

Financial Assistance Under Scheme

Under the Shaadi Anudan Yojana, each eligible family is provided financial assistance of 20 thousand rupees for the marriage of its daughter. This amount is sent directly to the beneficiary's bank account. The scheme benefits families whose annual income is up to 1 lakh rupees. At the time of marriage, the minimum age of the girl has been fixed at 18 years and that of the boy at 21 years.

In the application process, priority is given to families with persons with disabilities, widows, families affected by natural disasters and landless families. For rural and economically weaker families, the marriage of a daughter is considered a major financial responsibility. In such a situation, the Shaadi Anudan Yojana of the Yogi Government is not only providing financial support to needy families but is also helping in the dignified marriage of daughters.

Government On Welfare Measures

Umesh Pratap Singh, Director, Backward Class Welfare, stated, "The state government is working with complete sensitivity for the welfare of economically weaker families belonging to the backward classes and for the dignified marriage of daughters.

Through the Shaadi Anudan Yojana, timely financial assistance is being provided to eligible families so that their financial condition does not become an obstacle to the marriage of their daughters. Under the scheme, the amount is being sent transparently and directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries."