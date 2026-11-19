Blackstone's 16% Stake Acquisition In IIFL Finance To Boost Capital Base And Fuel Business Expansion |

New Delhi: Blackstone's plan to acquire a 16 per cent stake in IIFL Finance will support the Indian firm's growth capital with an unlikely shift in IIFL's business model, which focuses on secured loans, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Fitch said with the investment, Blackstone would effectively become IIFL Finance's main private-equity shareholder.

Fitch believes that the refreshed shareholder and board composition could alter IIFL's business strategy, risk appetite and growth trajectory.

However, the significant injection of capital and foreign investment supports Indian financial institutions' capital and funding flexibility.

Earlier this month, the board of IIFL Finance approved a plan to raise Rs 6,414 crore through a preferential issue. This included Rs 5,000 crore investment from Blackstone and Rs 1,264 crore by the company's promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman, besides Rs 150 crore from Anchorage Capital.

"Blackstone Inc.'s plan to acquire 16 per cent of IIFL Finance Ltd will strengthen the Indian company's regulatory Tier 1 ratio and support its growth," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

The proposed transaction does not have any immediate effect on IIFL's ratings, it said, adding that the business and franchise benefits and implications for IIFL's risk appetite will only become clear over time.

The fresh equity of Rs 6,414 crore will broaden IIFL's capital base, with the pro forma standalone Tier 1 capital ratio more than doubling to 25.7 per cent from 12.5 per cent at end-September 2026, it added.

Fitch said the equity will provide capital for growth as well as investment in technology and process improvement, while allowing IIFL to reduce its reliance on wholesale or off-balance-sheet funding amid interest rate volatility in the near term.

"Our base case is that there will be no large shift in IIFL's business model, which focuses on secured loans," Fitch Ratings said.

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IIFL has emphasised its intention to boost growth in core product segments, particularly gold-backed lending, through branch expansion and intensification of assets handled per branch and per employee.

This should support the earnings profile, provided it maintains adequate underwriting, risk management and cost control, Fitch added.

Blackstone would effectively become IIFL's main private-equity shareholder, as Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has sold its 13.24 per cent in IIFL, retaining a 0.39 per cent holding.

On November 18, Canadian Billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax sold 5.65 crore shares or 13.24 per cent in IIFL Finance through open market transactions for a total of Rs 3,488 crore. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Rimco India.

The stake sale proceeds would help fund the planned purchase of a 61 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. Fairfax, which had put in bids worth Rs 52,878 crore, was last month announced by the government as the successful bidder for IDBI Bank's strategic sale.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)