Banks May Face Nationwide Disruption |

Mumbai: Banking services across India could face disruptions on December 3 as major bank unions have announced a nationwide strike against the proposed privatisation of IDBI Bank. The protest follows the government's decision to sell a controlling stake in the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Bank Unions Announce Nationwide Strike

Three major banking organisations — the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) — have called for a solidarity strike supporting IDBI Bank employees.

The unions oppose transferring control of the bank to a foreign investor, arguing that public sector banks play a crucial role in safeguarding depositors' money.

According to union representatives, IDBI Bank currently holds deposits worth approximately ₹3.5 lakh crore and advances of ₹2.5 lakh crore, representing total business of nearly ₹6 lakh crore.

₹52,878 Crore Privatisation Deal

The Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank on October 14 for ₹52,878 crore. Under the proposed transaction, the central government will divest 30.48%, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell 30.24%.

Following the transaction, the government's holding will decline to 15%, while LIC will retain 19%. The December 3 nationwide bank strike follows an earlier two-day protest organised by IDBI Bank employees on November 2 and 3.

Government Assures Employee Protection

Despite union opposition, the government has maintained that existing employees' service conditions and pension benefits will remain protected. DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla previously stated that the share purchase agreement includes safeguards for employees and pensioners. A separate pension fund established for existing retirees will also remain operational.

Political Opposition Raises Concerns

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned the privatisation, warning that reservation benefits for SC, ST and OBC candidates could be affected. Bank unions have additionally highlighted concerns surrounding corporate loan write-offs and mounting bad loans.

The proposed strike could disrupt banking operations, although the extent of disruption remains uncertain.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!