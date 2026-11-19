City Union Bank |

Mumbai: City Union Bank has temporarily suspended its National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) gateway following an unauthorised transaction detected in a customer's account earlier this month. The private sector lender confirmed the development through a regulatory filing, assuring customers and investors that its core banking operations remain unaffected.

Unauthorised Transaction Triggers Action

According to the exchange filing, City Union Bank identified an incident involving an unauthorised fund transfer through the NEFT system during November. Following the discovery, the bank immediately initiated an investigation and implemented necessary measures to address the situation.

The lender subsequently suspended its NEFT and RTGS gateway as a precautionary measure while examining the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

However, the bank has not disclosed the amount involved in the unauthorised transfer or provided details regarding the affected customer's account.

Banking Operations Remain Unaffected

City Union Bank clarified that the incident has not resulted in any material disruption to its core business activities, financial performance or operational continuity. The lender assured stakeholders that its essential banking services continue to function normally despite the temporary suspension of the payment gateway.

The bank also confirmed that it is working with leading external experts to investigate the incident and strengthen its response. It added that appropriate measures are being undertaken in accordance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

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City Union Bank Q2 FY27 Results

The development comes after City Union Bank reported a net profit of ₹416 crore for the September quarter of FY27. The lender's total income during the quarter stood at ₹2,442 crore, reflecting its financial performance during the reporting period.

City Union Bank Share Price Today

Meanwhile, City Union Bank shares witnessed marginal selling pressure during Thursday's trading session. At 9:37 am IST, the stock was trading at ₹231.87 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 0.2% from Wednesday's closing level.

Investors will closely monitor further regulatory disclosures regarding the investigation, restoration of the suspended payment gateway and any potential financial implications.

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