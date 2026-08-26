Digital Savings Account Transfer Limits: IMPS, NEFT, RTGS & UPI Limits Explained

UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS offer different transfer limits and are suited to different types of digital fund transfers | Representational Image

Digital banking has made transferring money from a Savings Account faster and more convenient. Whether you are sending a small amount to a family member through UPI or transferring a larger sum through NEFT or RTGS, each payment system has its own transaction rules and limits.

Understanding these limits can help you choose the appropriate payment method and avoid failed transactions when moving money from your Savings Account.

What Is the Maximum Transfer Limit for UPI and IMPS?

The maximum amount you can transfer through UPI or IMPS depends on the payment system, transaction type, bank and applicable limits.

UPI Transfer Limits

UPI does not have one universal maximum limit for every type of transaction. For many standard UPI transactions, the applicable limit is up to ₹1 lakh per transaction. However, higher limits apply to certain specified categories, while individual banks and UPI applications may also prescribe lower limits.

For example, NPCI has introduced higher per-transaction limits for certain categories, including specified tax payments. These category-specific limits can be as high as ₹5 lakh.

Therefore, if you need to transfer a large amount from your Savings Account, check the specific UPI limit applicable to the transaction, bank and UPI application before initiating the payment.

IMPS Transfer Limits

NPCI's standard IMPS framework allows transactions of up to ₹5 lakh per transaction, excluding SMS and IVR channels, which are subject to applicable limits. Individual banks may prescribe lower limits for their customers.

IMPS operates 24x7, making it useful when you need to transfer money immediately rather than waiting for a scheduled banking window.

If you are planning to open zero balance account online, you should also review the account's transaction limits and digital banking facilities before choosing it.

What's the Difference Between NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS Limits?

NEFT, RTGS and IMPS differ in their transaction structure, settlement mechanism and applicable limits.

RBI does not impose a maximum amount limit on NEFT transactions. However, individual banks can set their own transaction limits based on their policies and risk-management requirements.

RTGS is designed for high-value transactions. The minimum amount that can be transferred through RTGS is ₹2 lakh, while RBI does not prescribe an upper or maximum ceiling. Banks may nevertheless establish their own customer-level limits.

How Much Money Can I Transfer Online in a Day from My Savings Account?

There is no single daily transfer limit that applies to every Savings Account.

The amount you can transfer in a day depends on:

● Payment method used

● Your bank's transaction limits

● Type of transaction

● UPI or IMPS limits

● Beneficiary and account-level restrictions

● Applicable security controls

For example, you may have one limit for UPI transactions and another for NEFT or IMPS through your bank's digital platform.

This means the maximum amount you can transfer from your Savings Account in a day is not necessarily the same as the maximum limit prescribed for the payment system itself.

When Should You Use UPI?

UPI is particularly convenient for everyday payments and relatively smaller transfers.

It can be useful for:

● Grocery payments

● Utility bills

● Restaurant payments

● Transfers to family and friends

● Online purchases

● Other merchant payments

UPI operates continuously and is designed to facilitate instant account-to-account payments. Its applicable transaction limits depend on the category and participating bank or UPI application.

If you need to make a larger transfer that exceeds the applicable UPI limit, another payment method may be more appropriate.

When Should You Use IMPS?

IMPS can be useful when you need an immediate bank-to-bank transfer.

Its key advantages include:

● 24x7 availability

● Immediate fund transfer

● Support for transfers up to the applicable limit

● Digital initiation through supported banking channels

With a maximum per-transaction limit of ₹5 lakh under the standard framework, IMPS can be suitable for transfers that are larger than typical UPI payments but do not require RTGS.

When Should You Use NEFT?

NEFT can be suitable when you need to transfer a larger amount and do not require the specific high-value structure of RTGS.

RBI does not impose a maximum amount limit on NEFT transactions. However, your bank may establish its own limits for online transfers.

NEFT is available 24x7, making it convenient for transfers initiated through Internet Banking or Mobile Banking where supported.

When Should You Use RTGS?

RTGS is designed primarily for high-value transactions.

A transfer through RTGS must generally be at least ₹2 lakh. RBI does not prescribe a maximum amount, although banks can impose their own limits.

If you need to transfer a substantial amount from your Savings Account, RTGS may therefore be more appropriate than UPI or IMPS, depending on the bank's available limits and your requirements.

What Should You Check Before Making a Large Transfer?

Before transferring a significant amount, check:

● Your bank's daily transaction limit

● Per-transaction limit

● Applicable payment method

● Beneficiary details

● Account balance

● Any additional authentication requirements

Conclusion

The best account for savings needs to be evaluated on more than just its interest rate, particularly if you expect to make frequent digital transfers. UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS serve different purposes, and their transfer limits are not interchangeable. For many standard UPI transactions, the applicable limit is up to ₹1 lakh per transaction, although higher limits apply to certain specified categories. IMPS allows up to ₹5 lakh per transaction under its standard framework, while NEFT has no maximum limit imposed by RBI. RTGS has a ₹2 lakh minimum and no RBI-prescribed maximum.

The actual amount you can transfer from your Savings Account in a day may still be lower because your bank can impose its own transaction limits. Checking those limits before initiating a transfer can help you choose the right payment method and avoid unnecessary failed transactions.

References

https://www.rbi.org.in/commonman/English/Scripts/FAQs.aspx?Id=274

https://www.rbi.org.in/commonman/english/scripts/FAQs.aspx?Id=275