City Union Bank Q4 Profit Rises 25% To ₹360 Crore, FY PAT At ₹1,326 Crore; Income Grows 20%

City Union Bank’s total income rose to Rupees 2,146 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,784 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 20 percent increase, as per the financial table of the release. |

Mumbai: City Union Bank reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 360 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by steady growth in core income. Total income increased 20 percent to Rupees 2,146 crore during the quarter compared to Rupees 1,784 crore a year ago, reflecting improved business momentum. The bank also delivered a strong operating performance with profitability supported by higher net interest income and controlled cost ratios.

Strong quarterly performance backed by income growth

City Union Bank’s total income rose to Rupees 2,146 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,784 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 20 percent increase, as per the financial table on page 2 of the release. Net interest income grew 31 percent to Rupees 786 crore from Rupees 600 crore, while operating profit climbed 31 percent to Rupees 580 crore from Rupees 441 crore. Profit after tax stood at Rupees 360 crore, up from Rupees 288 crore, indicating sustained earnings growth driven by lending expansion and higher interest spreads.

Expenses rise in line with business expansion

Total expenses for the quarter increased 17 percent to Rupees 1,567 crore compared to Rupees 1,343 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Interest expenses rose to Rupees 1,070 crore from Rupees 932 crore, while operating expenses increased to Rupees 497 crore from Rupees 411 crore. Despite the rise in costs, operating efficiency remained stable, helping the bank maintain profitability levels and deliver higher operating margins.

Full-year performance remains robust

For the full financial year FY26, City Union Bank reported a net profit of Rupees 1,326 crore, registering an 18 percent increase over Rupees 1,124 crore in FY25. Total income for the year rose 17 percent to Rupees 7,909 crore from Rupees 6,732 crore. Net interest income stood at Rupees 2,830 crore, up 22 percent year-on-year, while operating profit increased 20 percent to Rupees 2,014 crore, indicating consistent earnings growth across the year.

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Balance sheet and asset quality strengthen

The bank’s balance sheet expanded with deposits rising to Rupees 78,308 crore and advances increasing to Rupees 66,699 crore in FY26, as highlighted on page 3. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA declining to 1.91 percent from 3.09 percent and net NPA reducing to 0.68 percent from 1.25 percent. Key ratios such as return on assets remained stable at 1.56 percent, while net interest margin improved to 3.74 percent for the year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a press release and not a full UFR. It is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.