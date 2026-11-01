IDBI Bank Strike On November 2–3, Know Why Employees Are Protesting & Which Banking Services May Be Affected

IDBI Bank has warned of possible service disruptions on November 2–3 due to a proposed strike. |

Mumbai: IDBI Bank customers may face disruptions in branch-related banking services on November 2 and 3, 2026, following a proposed two-day strike by employees.

The bank has issued an advisory asking customers to complete important transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the strike period.

IDBI Bank Customer Advisory ​Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2–3, 2026, please complete key transactions early. ​Digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs, and CSPs remain fully operational. Non-IDBI ATM cash withdrawals will be free of charge. ​We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your trust! #IDBIBank #BankingUpdate #customeradvisory — IDBI BANK (@IDBI_Bank) October 31, 2026

However, digital banking services, ATMs and customer service points (CSPs) are expected to remain operational.

Why The Strike?

IDBI Bank has received a strike notice from an employee association or union for November 2 and 3.

However, the bank has not disclosed the specific reasons behind the proposed strike in its official advisory shared on social media platform X on October 31.

Customers have been advised to rely on official communication rather than unverified reports regarding the strike.

Which Services May Be Affected?

The proposed strike could affect branch-based operations, depending on employee participation and staffing availability.

Customers requiring document submissions, account-related assistance, cheque services or other branch-dependent transactions may experience delays.

The bank has therefore encouraged account holders to complete urgent banking activities before the strike begins.

Digital Banking To Continue

IDBI Bank has clarified that several essential banking services will remain available throughout the proposed strike.

Customers can continue using Go Mobile+, internet banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for eligible financial transactions.

ATMs and customer service points will also remain operational.

Additionally, the bank has announced that cash withdrawals from non-IDBI Bank ATMs will be free of charge during the two-day period.

What Customers Should Do

Account holders should plan important branch visits and time-sensitive transactions in advance.

Customers should also ensure that their mobile banking applications and internet banking facilities are functioning properly.

Those requiring cash can use nearby ATMs, although cash availability may vary across locations.

Bank Issues Advisory

In its October 31 advisory, IDBI Bank expressed regret over the potential inconvenience and thanked customers for their understanding.

The bank emphasised that alternative banking channels would remain available despite possible branch disruptions.

Customers should monitor official IDBI Bank announcements for further updates on the proposed strike.