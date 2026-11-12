HAL Q2 Earnings Soar To New Heights, Net Profit Jumps 15.48% As Revenue Crosses ₹13,100 Crore

HAL |

Mumbai: Defence sector major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) reported a 15.48% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,525.30 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹3,052.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The state-owned aerospace and defence manufacturer also recorded double-digit revenue growth during the July-September quarter, according to the financial figures provided.

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Revenue Climbs Nearly 15%

HAL's consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.67% to ₹13,128.42 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹11,447.62 crore in the year-ago period. The increase reflects higher reported operating revenue during the quarter. Total income, including other income, rose to ₹15,016.96 crore from ₹13,082.38 crore in Q2 FY26, registering approximately 14.79% growth.

Net Profit Rises 15.48%

HAL's consolidated profit after tax reached ₹3,525.30 crore, compared with ₹3,052.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company recorded an increase of approximately ₹472.48 crore in quarterly net profit. The growth in profitability accompanied higher revenue and total income during the reporting period.

Earnings Per Share Improve

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹52.71 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹45.65 a year earlier. This represents an increase of approximately 15.47% in earnings attributable to each equity share. The improvement in EPS was broadly aligned with the company's reported profit growth.

Defence Stock In Focus

HAL remains a major participant in India's aerospace and defence manufacturing industry, supplying aircraft, helicopters and related systems. Its latest quarterly results provide investors with an update on the company's financial performance during FY27.

Market participants may monitor future order execution, revenue growth and profitability to assess the company's earnings trajectory. However, the supplied results do not provide segment-wise performance or order-book figures for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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