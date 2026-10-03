HAL To Acquire Remaining 50% Stake In HATSOFF, Making It A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

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Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on 2 October 2026 announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in HATSOFF Helicopter Training Pvt Ltd (HATSOFF) from CAE, Canada. This acquisition will make HATSOFF a wholly-owned subsidiary of HAL.

Acquisition Details

HAL will acquire 3,84,04,205 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, from M/s CAE, Canada, at nil consideration. This transaction will convert HATSOFF from a 50:50 joint venture into a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aims to gain full management control and streamline decision-making for HATSOFF. The company stated that HATSOFF's business of simulator training for defence and civil customers aligns with HAL's main line of business.

HATSOFF's Operations

HATSOFF, incorporated on 16 January 2008, operates as a joint venture providing military and civil helicopter pilot training through simulators. Its customers include helicopter pilots from the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Border Security Force, Pawan Hans Limited, and Global Vectra.

Financial Overview

HATSOFF reported a turnover of ₹80.95 crore for the financial year 2025-26. Its authorised capital is ₹76.84 crore, with a paid-up capital of ₹76.80 crore. The company's turnover for FY 2024-25 was ₹69.55 crore, and for FY 2023-24, it was ₹66.49 crore.

Approvals and Timeline

HAL has received administrative approval from the Ministry of Defence – Department of Defence Production (MOD-DDP) with concurrence from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) – Ministry of Finance. The acquisition is expected to be completed tentatively within 60 days from the signing of the Share Transfer Agreement.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.