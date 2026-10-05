Gujarat Inject Secures ₹4.86 Crore Solar Order, Doubles Revenue To ₹3,632.04 Lakh In FY26

Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited |

Mumbai: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited on 5 October 2026 announced a major order win in the solar sector and reported strong financial performance for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2026. The company secured a domestic purchase order valued at approximately ₹4.86 crore for the supply of 3,600 Solar PV Modules.

Strategic Expansion

The order was placed by Zentaraa Infra Projects Private Limited, with execution scheduled for October 2026. This order follows the company's strategic pivot into renewable energy solutions.

Financial Performance

For FY 2025-26, the company reported total revenue of ₹3,632.04 lakh, up from ₹1,904.58 lakh in the previous fiscal year. Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to ₹181.41 lakh, compared to ₹101.72 lakh in the prior year.

Renewable Energy Transition

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited signed an Investment Sale Agreement with Soleos Energy Limited on 27 June 2025 to develop solar power projects. The company recognised ₹2,076.45 lakh as Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) for its Solar Power Generation Project, marking its first CWIP addition in two years.

Business Model

Shareholders approved an amendment to the company's Object Clause on 30 September 2025. This change allows the company to engage in generation, transmission, trading, and supply of electricity from renewable and conventional sources, and to venture into Battery Energy Storage Systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Operational Highlights

The company’s trading operations recorded purchases of stock-in-trade amounting to ₹3,362.37 lakh during FY 2025-26. No operational revenue was recognised from the solar generation project in FY 2025-26.

Auditor's Note

Independent statutory auditors identified the CWIP capitalisation and its eventual transition to Property, Plant, and Equipment as a Key Audit Matter. This reflects the scale and materiality of the project, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.