Union HM Amit Shah Reviews Rain Situation With CMs Of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat And Jammu & Kashmir; Assures Centre's Full Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the rain situation with four chief ministers and assured Central assistance for relief efforts | File pic

New Delhi, July 8, 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation arising from heavy rainfall and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre.

Shah held separate conversations with Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the impact of the ongoing rain-related emergencies in their respective states.

Rescue Efforts Under Review

During his conversation with Satheesan, Shah expressed satisfaction with the rescue and relief work carried out by the Kerala government following the Wayanad tragedy, in which three people were killed after a rain-soaked mound of excavated earth collapsed at the site of a multi-crore tunnel project in Meppadi panchayat on Tuesday.

The Home Minister also asked the Kerala Chief Minister to order a high-level inquiry into the incident. Satheesan informed him that the state Cabinet, which met earlier in the day, had already decided to conduct an inquiry.

Ten people were injured in the collapse, while five remained missing. The incident has been described as a "man-made disaster".

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall continued to affect normal life, especially in Mumbai, where torrential rain on Wednesday delayed local train services and caused inconvenience to office-goers. The city, which witnessed intense rainfall over the weekend, had received only brief relief on Tuesday.

Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted because of waterlogging on the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat. Train operations on the Mumbai-Pune route were also yet to be fully restored after landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on Monday.

According to civic officials, Tulsi Lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing late on Tuesday night following heavy rainfall in its catchment area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs during the day.

Flood Situation Across States

Gujarat also continued to battle the impact of heavy rain, with the southern region receiving extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Surat district was the worst affected, where five people died in rain-related incidents and around 2,100 people were shifted from flooded areas to safer locations.

Kamrej taluka in Surat recorded 305 mm of rainfall in 10 hours ending 4 pm on Tuesday. Schools and colleges in Surat and Navsari districts remained closed on Tuesday due to the downpour.

The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the South Gujarat districts of Surat, Valsad, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during the previous 24 hours.

Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Nagarajan said around 2,100 people were relocated from different parts of the city to safe shelters. According to the district disaster management office, five rain-related deaths were reported over the past two days, including four due to electrocution.

In Jammu and Kashmir, flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall hit the upper reaches of Thathri town in Doda district on Tuesday, partially damaging several houses, shops, and vehicles, PTI reported.

Officials said heavy rain in the upper reaches brought boulders, mud, and debris into Thathri town. The Doda-Kishtwar highway was blocked following the flash floods, disrupting vehicular movement.

The incident was the third flash flood reported in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar this week. It came a day after incessant rainfall damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

Also Watch:

Centre Assures Full Support

During his conversations with the Chief Ministers, Shah assured all four states of the Centre's full support in dealing with the rain-related situation and ongoing relief efforts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/