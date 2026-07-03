Maharashtra Rain Alert: Minister Girish Mahajan Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan reviews monsoon preparedness as Maharashtra braces for heavy rainfall | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary as heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of the state.

He said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall in parts of Maharashtra on July 3 and July 5, prompting authorities to strengthen disaster preparedness.

After visiting the State Emergency Operations Centre at Mantralaya, Mahajan reviewed the state's preparedness and interacted with officials and staff.

He directed all government agencies to remain on high alert and ensure a swift response to any emergency situation. Principal Secretary Vinita Ved Singhal and Disaster Management Director Dr Bhalchandra Chavan were present during the visit.

State On High Alert

Mahajan said rainfall has intensified across Maharashtra over the past few days, with rivers and streams overflowing at several locations. In view of the evolving situation, disaster management departments and emergency response teams across all districts have been placed on full alert. State and district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock to monitor developments and coordinate relief measures.

The minister appealed to citizens to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration and take necessary precautions to ensure their own safety and that of their families. He said the government is making every effort to safeguard lives and property, but public cooperation is equally important during the monsoon season.

Emergency Helplines Issued

Referring to Mumbai, Mahajan said waterlogging had been reported in some parts of the city due to heavy rain. However, prompt action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies helped bring the situation under control, and normal life has largely resumed.

The minister added that the state government is in constant touch with the Mumbai civic administration and other concerned agencies to closely monitor the situation and ensure smooth traffic movement.

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For emergency assistance, citizens can contact the State Emergency Operations Centre's 24x7 helpline numbers: 1070, 9321587143, 022-22027990 and 022-22794229, while the district-level emergency helpline number is 1077.

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