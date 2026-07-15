Gujarat Inject Kerala Q1 Profit Rises To ₹1.24 Cr, Reports ₹1.86 Cr Revenue

Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹1.24 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a significant increase compared to a loss of ₹0.86 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue Performance

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹1.86 crore for the quarter. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported revenue of ₹1.12 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing and discontinued operations were ₹1.24 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an improvement from a basic and diluted loss per share of ₹0.86 in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Board Approval

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone financial results on 15 July 2026. The financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee before board approval, according to the filing.

Read Also India Blocks China’s Request For Dispute Panel On Solar Sector Support Measures At WTO

Auditor’s Review

M/s. S Mandawat & Co., the statutory auditors, issued a Limited Review Report on the financial results. The auditors confirmed that nothing came to their attention suggesting material misstatement in the results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.