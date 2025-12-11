Gujarat Cabinet Approves Regional Economic Master Plan, To Serve As Important Roadmap To Promote Equitable Growth In 33 Districts

File Image |

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday approved a regional economic master plan that will serve as an important roadmap to promote equitable growth in all 33 districts of the state.The plan was a step in the direction of Gujarat's commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed India by 2047, the year marking India's 100th year of independence, government spokesperson and minister Jitubhai Vaghani said after a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel."To realize this comprehensive vision, the Chief Minister has approved the regional economic master plan for six economic regions for balanced and inclusive development of Gujarat. This master plan will serve as an important roadmap to promote equitable economic growth in all 33 districts of the state," Vaghani told reporters while briefing them about cabinet decisions.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki India Merger With Suzuki Motor Gujarat Effective From December 1

Giving further information, he noted the state government's high-level think tank, Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), will provide strategic foresight and data-based recommendations to make the regional master plan successful.The recommendations of GRIT and this regional economic master plan will help realize the vision of Developed Gujarat @ 2047 and Gujarat @ 2035, the minister maintained.

Notably, 'Gujarat@75: Agenda for 2035' outlines the state's development roadmap for the next decade. The agenda outlines the key goals and strategies Gujarat aims to achieve as it approaches the 75th anniversary of its formation.The minister emphasised that for the smooth implementation of the approved master plan, the government has decided to appoint a high-ranking officer as coordinator (nodal officer) for each region.

As per this decision, Industries Commissioner P Swaroop will be economic master plan coordinator for Central Gujarat, Tourism Secretary Rajendra Kumar for Saurashtra region, Gujarat Maritime Board Vice-Chairman and CEO Rajkumar Beniwal for Kutch region, Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal for South Gujarat, Mines Commissioner Dhaval Patel for Saurashtra coastal region and GIDC Managing Director Praveena D K for North Gujarat.

The nodal officer will act as the main link between all stakeholders like government departments, industry representatives, local administration and GRIT involved in the plan's implementation, Vaghani stated.The officer will ensure communication and collaboration between different departments for timely completion of schemes, ambitious projects and will continuously monitor their progress under each region, the minister added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.