 GST Officers Uncover ITC Fraud Worth ₹645 Crore, 229 Bogus Firms Dismantled
The Finance Ministry stated that 162 mobile phones were recovered (used to get OTPs for GST/banking purposes, 44 Digital signatures, and 200 cheque books of various firms. The preliminary findings indicate that these bogus entities were engaged in issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods or services, resulting in the fraudulent passing of ineligible ITC amounting to Rs 645 crore.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
New Delhi: GST officers have uncovered a city-based syndicate involved in fraudulently availing ITC (input tax credit) worth Rs 645 crore through a web of 229 bogus GST registered firms, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Delhi Zonal Unit, conducted coordinated search operations at multiple premises across the city, unearthing huge cache of incriminating documents, digital devices, and ledgers that established the operation of non-existent firms engaged in issuing invoices without actual supply of goods or services.

