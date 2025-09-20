 GST Fraud: 170 Bogus Firms Dismantled, Generated ₹822 Crore E-Way Bills, Reporting Turnover Of Only ₹106 Crore
The racket allegedly masterminded by Mohmmad Farhan Sorathia, a GST tax consultant, caused the state exchequer to lose several crores of rupees every month by generating fake registrations, bills, and e-way bills, a government official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Goods and Services Tax (CG SGST) department has unearthed a major tax evasion racket involving more than 170 bogus firms, a government official said on Friday.

The racket allegedly masterminded by Mohmmad Farhan Sorathia, a GST tax consultant, caused the state exchequer losses running into several crore rupees every month by generating fake registrations, bills, and e-way bills, he said.

"On September 12, a search was conducted at Sorathia's office, which revealed that 172 firms were allegedly floated using forged documents. Sorathia had reportedly employed five staff members to handle firm registrations, file returns, and generate e-way bills," it said.

Investigators have also found evidence of fabricated rent agreements, consent letters, and affidavits used to secure bogus GST registrations, the release added.Documents also point to registrations not only within Chhattisgarh but also in Punjab, Assam, Manipur, and Odisha, it said.Bogus documents, such as lease agreements and consent letters, were prepared for registration and these firms were also issuing bogus supply bills and e-way bills, the government statement said.

"As a part of its probe, the department searched the residence of Sorathia's uncle, Mohammad Abdul Latif Sorathia, on September 17 and seized Rs 1.64 crore cash and four gold biscuits weighing 400 grams. The seized assets were handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action," the release said.The racket involved several brokers, scrap dealers, and companies benefiting from fraudulent Input Tax Credit claims, it said, adding that a comprehensive probe and further legal proceedings are underway into the matter.

