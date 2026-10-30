Greaves Cotton Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Revenue Up 44% To ₹1,176 Crore; GEML Revenue Doubles

Greaves Cotton |

Mumbai: Greaves Cotton Limited on 29 October 2026 announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, with consolidated revenue reaching ₹1,176 crore, marking a 44% increase year-on-year. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,150 crore, up 38% year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased by 43% year-on-year to ₹73 crore, from ₹51 crore in Q2 FY26. H1 FY27 consolidated EBITDA was ₹130 crore, compared to ₹108 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profitability

Consolidated business PBT for Q2 FY27 was ₹44 crore, while H1 FY27 business PBT reached ₹71 crore. The company reported exceptional and one-off items of ₹60 crore in Q2 FY27, resulting in a PBT of ₹-16 crore for the quarter.

Standalone Results

Standalone revenue for Q2 FY27 grew 24% year-on-year to ₹682 crore. H1 FY27 standalone revenue increased 20% year-on-year to ₹1,312 crore.

Segment Growth

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML) reported consolidated revenue of ₹410 crore in Q2 FY27, a 106% year-on-year growth from ₹199 crore in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, GEML's revenue was ₹680 crore, up 103% year-on-year.

Management Outlook

Parag Satpute, MD and Group CEO of Greaves Cotton, said the company's Q2 FY27 performance reflected execution across its diversified portfolio. He added that the focus remains on sustaining growth, strengthening operating and financial performance, and expanding its international footprint.

Business Highlights

Energy Solutions saw a 36% year-on-year revenue increase in Q2 FY27 and 28% in H1 FY27. Mobility Solutions registered 23% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY27 and 22% in H1 FY27. Greaves Finance Limited (GFL) grew its AUM by 65% year-on-year to ₹630 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.