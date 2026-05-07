Greaves Cotton Reports ₹1,000 Crore Q4 Revenue With 22% Growth

Greaves Cotton reported strong financial performance for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026, driven by growth across its energy, mobility, and industrial businesses. |

Mumbai: Greaves Cotton closed FY26 with broad-based growth across its businesses, helped by stronger execution, improved profitability, and growing traction in international markets. The engineering company said its strategy under “Greaves.Next” has started delivering measurable results, with multiple business segments contributing to revenue expansion and margin improvement.

Revenue Growth Stays Strong

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 1,000 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, reflecting 22 percent year-on-year growth. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rupees 68 crore, while operating profit before tax came in at Rupees 44 crore. For the full financial year, consolidated revenue rose to Rupees 3,437 crore, marking 18 percent growth over the previous year. Operating profit before tax margins expanded by 210 basis points during the year.

Standalone performance also remained strong. Revenue for Q4FY26 increased 22 percent year-on-year to Rupees 698 crore, while FY26 standalone revenue climbed 19 percent to Rupees 2,365 crore. The company said profitability gains were supported by disciplined execution and sharper operational focus.

International Business Expands

Greaves Cotton identified international operations as one of its key growth drivers during FY26. The international business contribution to core revenue increased from 9 percent to 13 percent during the year, supported by repeat orders and stronger customer relationships across Europe and other global markets.

Mobility Solutions recorded 16 percent annual growth and 20 percent growth during the fourth quarter, helped by demand for Euro V+ compliant diesel engines and expanding supplies across new geographies. The company also strengthened its manufacturing capabilities by improving operational efficiency at its CSN and Nagpur facilities.

EV Business Gains Traction

Greaves Electric Mobility reported strong momentum in the electric two-wheeler segment during FY26. VAHAN registrations reached 61,597 units during the year, reflecting 51 percent annual growth. The company ended the fourth quarter with a 4.4 percent market share and secured a position among the top six players in the electric two-wheeler category.

The company also launched the Magnus 6.0 scooter platform as part of its push to compete more aggressively in the broader mobility market. Meanwhile, Greaves Finance expanded its assets under management to more than Rupees 521 crore and added new partnerships with OEMs including Simple, Suzuki, and Ultraviolette.

Outlook Remains Positive

Greaves Cotton said it is entering FY27 with stronger operating momentum and plans to continue focusing on execution, margin expansion, and disciplined growth. The company added that it will closely monitor macroeconomic conditions while exploring new opportunities across its core businesses and adjacent sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release and regulatory filing issued by Greaves Cotton Limited on May 6, 2026, and does not include independent reporting or external verification.