Brigade Enterprises Reports Robust Q2 FY27; PBT Grows 47% To ₹288 Crore, Real Estate Sales At ₹1,827 Crore

Brigade Enterprises |

Mumbai: Brigade Enterprises Limited on October 29, 2026, reported a PBT of ₹288 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, an increase of 47% compared to ₹196 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹1,250 crore.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q2 FY27 was ₹1,250 crore, down from ₹1,430 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose to ₹478 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹375 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹219 crore, up from ₹170 crore in the prior year. Collections for Q2 FY27 totalled ₹1,633 crore.

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Real Estate Performance

The real estate segment reported revenue of ₹760 crore and an EBITDA of ₹175 crore. This represents a 59% increase in EBITDA over Q2 FY26, with a margin of 23%.

During the quarter, the company launched projects covering 2.4 million square feet, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹3,000 crore. Real estate segment sales reached ₹1,827 crore across 1.3 million square feet volume.

Leasing and Hospitality

Leasing revenue stood at ₹329 crore, with EBITDA at ₹242 crore, a 9% increase over Q2 FY26. The leasing segment achieved a 74% margin and 90% occupancy as of September 2026.

Two projects, Brigade Square and Arcadia at Brigade Cornerstone Utopia, were completed, adding 0.27 million square feet of lease space. Hospitality revenue for Q2 FY27 was ₹161 crore, with EBITDA of ₹59 crore, marking a 41% increase over Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), revenue was ₹2,429 crore, compared to ₹2,763 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹903 crore, up from ₹750 crore in H1 FY26.

PBT for H1 FY27 stood at ₹572 crore, against ₹389 crore in H1 FY26. PAT for H1 FY27 was ₹436 crore, compared to ₹328 crore in H1 FY26, with collections reaching ₹3,489 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.