Brigade Enterprises Signs 8.63-Acre JDA To Unlock ₹7,200 Crore Township In East Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises Limited has signed a Joint Development Agreement for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, enabling a larger 39-acre residential township. |

Bengaluru: Brigade Enterprises is scaling up its residential ambitions in East Bengaluru, using a strategic land agreement to unlock a significantly larger township opportunity in one of the city’s fastest-growing corridors.

Unlocks Large Township

Brigade Enterprises Limited has signed a Joint Development Agreement for an 8.63-acre parcel in Gunjur, which acts as a trigger for a broader 39-acre integrated residential township. As outlined in the filing on page 1, this agreement is a key step in assembling land for a large-scale project in the Whitefield–Sarjapur corridor.

High Value Development

The proposed township carries an estimated gross development value of about Rs 7,200 crore, highlighting its scale and strategic importance. The project is being structured through a mix of outright land purchases and joint development agreements, with the current deal enabling progress on the larger master-planned community.

Focus On Premium Housing

The development is planned primarily as a large residential township, with a mix of housing formats catering to multiple segments, including multi-generational living. The company intends to integrate amenities, convenience infrastructure, and thoughtfully designed spaces to create a cohesive residential ecosystem aligned with evolving urban lifestyles.

Strategic Location Advantage

The Whitefield–Sarjapur corridor continues to emerge as a key residential growth hub, driven by infrastructure expansion, strong connectivity, and proximity to employment centers. The project’s location positions it to benefit from sustained housing demand, particularly in premium and large-format residential segments in East Bengaluru.

Pipeline Expansion Push

Management indicated that the agreement strengthens Brigade’s residential pipeline in East Bengaluru and supports its strategy of developing large integrated communities. The company emphasized its focus on delivering high-quality, well-planned developments, leveraging its experience in building residential projects across multiple cities.

Long-Term Growth Strategy

The township reflects Brigade’s broader approach of targeting high-growth urban corridors with scalable developments. By combining land acquisition and joint development structures, the company is positioning itself to efficiently expand its footprint while maintaining capital discipline and execution flexibility.

With a Rs 7,200 crore development opportunity and a strategic location, Brigade Enterprises is reinforcing its presence in Bengaluru’s residential market through a scalable township-led growth approach.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and press release document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.