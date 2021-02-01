Govt extends temporary internet ban at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till 11 pm of February 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the newly-enacted three farm laws.
"In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in the areas of Singhu. Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 Hours on January 31 to 23:00 Hours on February 2," the Home Ministry order read.
The Ministry informed that these services have been suspended to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency. On Saturday the Ministry had temporarily suspended the internet services till January 31.
The development comes against the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week -- mayhem during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting famers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.
Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 68.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)