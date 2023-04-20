Government warns Google Chrome users about vulnerability in browser exposing them to cyberattacks

Whether people are working from a desktop or surfing the internet via their smartphones, Chrome is the most widely used browser with a 65 per cent market share globally. Synced with Google IDs, Chrome allows users to work seamlessly on different devices, and timely updates are deployed to safeguard users.

But India's ministry of IT has flagged a chink in the armour for a specific version of Chrome, which can be exploited by hackers to run any code or command on targeted machines.

What caused the risk?

The risk has been highlighted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which spotted a type confusion error in the V8 Javascript engine.

But new updates by Google come with security patches, that users must apply as per recommendations to plug the hole which can be manipulated by cybercriminals.

Google rolls out update with security patch

The warning comes days after Google fixed the year's first zero day vulnerability, with an update for chrome.

Details of the security glitch will be shared later, once most Google Chrome users have installed the upgrade.

Apart from that, the Chrome browser has also been performing faster than ever before on macOS, after Google optimised it.

Available for almost all operating systems, Chrome is followed by Apple's Safari browser in terms of market share.