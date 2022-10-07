Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser this year | File

According to a new report, Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser with 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities this year. It is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the first five days of October.

These figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022.

The recent vulnerabilities include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307. This CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across platforms, but the details of these flaws are not mentioned in the reports.

The users that use Google Chrome can simply update to 106.0.5249.61 version in order to not be affected by these vulnerabilities.

In the report the second place for most vulnerabilities is Mozilla's Firefox browser with 117 of them. As of October 5, Microsoft Edge is third with 103 vulnerabilities. This is 61 per cent more than last year.

Next is Safari with 26 vulnerabilities in the three quarters of 2022 and it has a total of 1,139 vulnerabilities since its release. According to the report, Opera browser has had no documented vulnerabilities so far this year and in total it has only 344 vulnerabilities since its release.

