 Government Imposes Import Restrictions On Plain Silver Jewellery Till March 31 Next Year
Goods in the restricted category require a license from the government.The restrictions have been introduced in the wake of an increase in the import of plain silver jewellery from countries under preferential duty exemptions, which rose steeply from April-June 2024-25 to April-June 2025-26.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on plain silver jewellery till March 31 next year, according to a notification.The move is aimed at curbing misuse of free trade agreements (FTAs) and address large-scale imports of silver in the guise of finished jewellery.

"Import policy has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.Goods under the restriction category need a licence from the government.The restrictions have been introduced in the wake of an import of plain silver jewellery from under preferential duty exemptions rising steeply during April-June 2024-25 to April-June 2025-26.

