 Government Halts Black Marketing, Hoarding, & Diversion Of Crops To Safeguard Smooth Fertiliser Supply During Kharif & Ongoing Rabi Season
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: To protect farmer interests and secure the national fertiliser supply chain, the government on Thursday said it undertook a comprehensive drive during Kharif and ongoing Rabi season 2025-26 (April to November).

The Department of Fertilisers, in active coordination with Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, coordinated major crackdown on black marketing, hoarding and diversion to safeguard smooth fertiliser supply during Kharif and ongoing Rabi season 2025-26. According to the government, a total of 3,17,054 inspections and raids were conducted across the country to monitor the distribution network.

“These operations led to the issuance of 5,119 show-cause notices for black marketing, resulting in the cancellation or suspension of 3,645 licenses and the registration of 418 FIRs nationwide,” according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. The campaign against hoarding produced 667 show-cause notices, 202 license suspensions/cancellations, and 37 FIRs.

To check diversion, authorities served 2,991 show-cause notices, cancelled/suspended 451 licenses, and registered 92 FIRs. All enforcement actions were executed under the Essential Commodities Act and the Fertiliser Control Order, ensuring strict compliance and accountability.​ Working in close coordination with state governments, effective enforcement action on an unprecedented scale including raids, inspections, and legal measures to curb black marketing, hoarding, and diversion of fertilisers has been taken by the district authorities.

Uttar Pradesh led the drive, carrying out 28,273 inspections, issuing 1,957 show cause notices for black marketing, and cancelling or suspending 2,730 licenses, along with 157 FIRs. Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat were among other states that demonstrated robust enforcement, deploying large-scale inspection teams, extensive monitoring, and prompt legal action.

Maharashtra’s campaign included 42,566 inspections and over 1,000 license cancellations for diversion-related violations; Rajasthan conducted 11,253 inspections with comprehensive action across different categories, and Bihar executed nearly 14,000 inspections and more than 500 license suspensions. These initiatives prevented artificial shortages and price manipulation during the peak agricultural season. These proactive and strict steps taken by the state governments ensured timely availability, reinforced market discipline, and upheld the integrity of fertiliser distribution across all regions of the country.

