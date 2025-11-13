 ReNew Will Invest ₹82,000 Crore, Spanning The Entire Spectrum Of The Renewable Energy Value Chain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReNew Will Invest ₹82,000 Crore, Spanning The Entire Spectrum Of The Renewable Energy Value Chain

ReNew Will Invest ₹82,000 Crore, Spanning The Entire Spectrum Of The Renewable Energy Value Chain

On May 16, Lokesh laid the foundation for a Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district. It encompassed a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS (battery energy storage system) at Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal. The IT Minister noted that ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development and green hydrogen.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday said decarbonisation solutions company ReNew will invest Rs 82,000 crore spanning the entire spectrum of renewable energy value chain.The IT Minister noted that ReNew will invest in high technology areas such as solar ingot and water manufacturing, including project development, green hydrogen and molecules.

File Image

File Image |

"In an investment spanning Rs 82,000 crores, Renew will be investing in the high technology areas of solar ingot, wafer manufacturing, down to project development and onwards to green hydrogen and molecules," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

"After five years out of Andhra Pradesh, it is my proud privilege to announce that Renew is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain," he said.On May 16, Lokesh laid the foundation for a Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district. It encompassed a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS (battery energy storage system) at Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - Video
'Trump Wants Skilled Overseas Workers To 'Train Americans' & Then 'Go Back Home': US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - Video
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Receives 86% Subscription On The Second Day Of Bidding, Bourses Listing On November 19
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Receives 86% Subscription On The Second Day Of Bidding, Bourses Listing On November 19
Track Real-Time Air Quality With Google Maps: Here's How To Check AQI On Your Smartphone
Track Real-Time Air Quality With Google Maps: Here's How To Check AQI On Your Smartphone
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Model Code Of Conduct Extended In Patna District Till November 16, Victory Processions Banned
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Model Code Of Conduct Extended In Patna District Till November 16, Victory Processions Banned

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Receives 86% Subscription On The Second Day Of Bidding, Bourses...

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Receives 86% Subscription On The Second Day Of Bidding, Bourses...

Groww Share Soars Again, Stock Jumps 15% As Market Cap Nears ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark Amid Unstoppable...

Groww Share Soars Again, Stock Jumps 15% As Market Cap Nears ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark Amid Unstoppable...

'One More Repo Rate Cut Expected By RBI In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Review As Inflation...

'One More Repo Rate Cut Expected By RBI In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Review As Inflation...

Thirteen Companies File Applications With Net Committed Investment Of ₹1,914 Crore In The Fourth...

Thirteen Companies File Applications With Net Committed Investment Of ₹1,914 Crore In The Fourth...

'Successful Rollout Of The Export Promotion Mission Will Depend On Swift Issuance Of Detailed...

'Successful Rollout Of The Export Promotion Mission Will Depend On Swift Issuance Of Detailed...