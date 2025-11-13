Thirteen Companies File Applications With Net Committed Investment Of ₹1,914 Crore In The Fourth Round Of PLI Scheme For Air Conditioners & LED Lights

File Image |

New Delhi: Thirteen companies have filed applications with a net committed investment of Rs. 1,914 crore in the fourth round of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights), the government said on Thursday.

The application window was open from September 15, 2025 to November 10, 2025. To date, the PLI scheme for White Goods has attracted Rs 10,335 crore of committed investment from 80 approved beneficiaries. The Scheme is expected to generate production worth Rs. 1.72 lakh crore and create around 60,000 direct jobs across the country.

In the fourth round, over 50 per cent of the new applicants are Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), reflecting the growing confidence of small and medium enterprises in joining the air conditioner and LED components manufacturing value chain, according to an IT Ministry statement. The statement further said that among the 13 applicants, one is an existing beneficiary under the PLI Scheme for White Goods, committing an additional investment of Rs 15 crore.

According to the ministry, nine applicants, representing 75 per cent of the total, have applied for manufacturing Air Conditioner components with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,816 crore. These investments focus on manufacturing copper tubes, aluminium stock, compressors, motors, heat exchangers, control assemblies, and other high-value components. The remaining four applicants have proposed investments worth Rs. 98 crore for LED component manufacturing, including LED chips, drivers, and heat sinks.

The proposed investments cover six states across 13 districts and 23 locations, contributing to regional industrial growth and employment generation. Approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7, 2021, the PLI Scheme for White Goods — with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore — aims to establish a complete component ecosystem for Air Conditioners and LED Lights in India. It is projected to increase domestic value addition from the current 15–20 per cent to 75–80 per cent, positioning India as a key global manufacturing hub for white goods.

