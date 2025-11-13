Prestige Estates Reports 95% Increase In Net Profit To ₹457.4 Crore Due To 'Timely Delivery' & 'Prudent Capital Allocation'

File Image |

New Delhi: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a 95 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 457.4 crore for the latest September quarter on higher income and lower expenses.Its net profit stood at Rs 234.6 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 2,697.8 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 2,423.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Prestige Estates Posts Record Growth in FY26 🚀 | Revenue Up 16%, PAT Jumps 95% YoY | MCap 73,243.52 Cr



- Q2 FY26 Revenue: ₹26,978 million (+11.3% YoY)

- Q2 EBITDA: ₹11,759 million (+56.6% YoY), Margin: 43.59%

- Q2 PAT: ₹4,578 million (+95.1% YoY), Margin: 16.97%

— Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 13, 2025

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the company has achieved steady financial and operational performance."The first half of FY26 has been particularly encouraging, with robust sales momentum and strong cash flows underscoring the enduring trust that homebuyers and investors place in the Prestige brand. Our focus remains on timely delivery, prudent capital allocation, and expanding our footprint across key growth markets," he said.

With a healthy launch pipeline ahead, Razack said the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory through the remainder of the year.Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.The company has a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use developments.Over the last three decades, the Group has completed over 200 million square feet of developable area.

