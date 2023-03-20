Google won't pay for maternity leave allege laid-off employees | File

Google has been bearing the blunt after it fired 12,000 employees globally as many took to social media to share their experience and their story. Some of these laid-off employees are now claiming that the tech giant has denied payment for maternity leaves, reported CNBC.

After Google let go 6 per cent of its workforce during the start of this year, the company is also planning to take more cost-cutting measures. One of these reportedly includes not paying its former employees for paid medical and maternity leaves.

Laid off on leave group

According to the report by CNBC, some of the ex-employees that were fired when they were on medical or maternity leaves claim that Google is refusing to pay them for their approved leaves. Over 100 such employees have come together to form a group named, 'Laid off on leave', in order to pressure the tech giant to pay them for the time they took off that were approved before the job cuts were announced. This group consists of employees that were on maternity leaves, caregivers leave, baby bonding leave, medical leave and personal leave.

The employees that were let go said that company is only paying them until their specified end date along with other standard severance.

Google employees ask for better treatment for employees during layoff

Google in January announced that it will layoff close to 6 per cent of its workforce due to slowing sales growth after an extended period of expansion. After this mass layoff over 1,400 employees wrote an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai asking for better treatment of employees during the layoff process.