Good news for NRIs: You can now acquire 100% stake in govt-owned Air India

Now Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can acquire 100 per cent stake in Air India from which the government is disinvesting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Earlier, the cap for the NRIs to acquire stake in the national airlines was 49 per cent.

"Regarding the strategic sale of Air India, now NRIs can acquire 100 per cent of stake in the airlines. Earlier it was 49 per cent," Javadekar said.

The government has initiated the process of divesting its share from Air India and is looking for suitable bidders. Earlier attempts by the government at AI divestment had not elicited a response from the potential buyers.

The investment would be allowed through the automatic route. The prospective suitors for the national carrier include the Tatas and London-based NRI business family, the Hindujas.