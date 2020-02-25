Adani Group considers bidding for Air India

With the government pushing for the disinvestment of Air India, industrial conglomerate Adani Group may emerge as one of the bidders for the debt-laden national carrier, sources said.

According to highly placed sources group has held internal rounds of deliberations on whether or not to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) and that the discussions are still in the preliminary stage.

If the company actually submits an EoI, it would be a major move towards further diversification of the company which has business interests across sectors right from edible oil, food to mining and minerals.