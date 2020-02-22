'Teach your staff basic manners': Kriti Kharbanda lashes out at Air India for losing her luggage again

'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Kharbanda lashed out at Air India for losing her luggage 'yet again'. Kriti was flying from Mumbai to Goa when she misplaced her luggage. The actress took to Twitter to bash the airlines, and also added that they should teach their staff some basic manners.
Although the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, Kharbanda further took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that the baggage's whereabouts weren't shared by the staff.
On Saturday, 'Pagalpanti' actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear @airindiain , thank u for losing my luggage, yet again. And maybe u need to teach your staff a thing or two about basic manners."
Replying to the tweet, the airline's official Twitter page took to the comments section to apologise.
After almost two hours, Kriti Kharbanda again took to Twitter and shared that there are no signs of her luggage. She wrote, "I would love to accept your apologies, but unfortunately there’s still no sign of my luggage. Also, your teams at the Mumbai or Goa airport, haven’t had the decency to even get back to me and share the whereabouts of my luggage."
The airline then assured Kriti that the baggage will be delivered to her shortly.
Earlier, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sonakshi Sinha have had similar experiences with different airlines and had taken the course of Twitter to share the same.
On the work front, Kriti was last seen opposite her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat in 'Pagalpanti.' The actress who walked out of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre' has been reportedly roped in by Salman Khan for an upcoming multi-starer comedy.
Salman Khan’s upcoming production, 'Bulbul Marriage Hall' will be directed by Rohit Nayyar. It revolves around a big fat Indian wedding in Lucknow with four principal characters. Salman Khan has roped in real-life couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Daisy Shah and Sunil Grover for the project.
