'Teach your staff basic manners': Kriti Kharbanda lashes out at Air India for losing her luggage again

'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Kharbanda lashed out at Air India for losing her luggage 'yet again'. Kriti was flying from Mumbai to Goa when she misplaced her luggage. The actress took to Twitter to bash the airlines, and also added that they should teach their staff some basic manners.

Although the airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, Kharbanda further took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that the baggage's whereabouts weren't shared by the staff.

On Saturday, 'Pagalpanti' actor Kriti Kharbanda took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear @airindiain , thank u for losing my luggage, yet again. And maybe u need to teach your staff a thing or two about basic manners."

Replying to the tweet, the airline's official Twitter page took to the comments section to apologise.