Good news for graduates: TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL may hire over 91,000 freshers in FY22

As people are now back to the office, India's top IT firms have lined up robust hiring plans for 2021-22.
India's top 4 IT firms - TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro - are collectively planning to hire 91,000 freshers from campuses. The numbers are slightly higher than last year.
Recently, TCS Executive VP and global HR head Milind Lakkad said that the IT giant is planning to hire the same number of freshers for the next year as it did this year - that is about 40,000.
Meanwhile, Infosys said that the firm will hire 24,000 students fresh out of college in the next financial year which is up by 15,000 that was planned for the current year.
HCL has plans to hire 15,000 freshers in India and 1,500-2,000 people on-site in FY22.
HCL Technologies chief HR officer Apparo VV said that the hiring process has been picked up in India.
IT giant Wipro too expect to hire talented professionals as the IT sector has steped up the hiring in the past two quarters. Wipro's chief HR officer said, "It is all about the demand."
Earlier, it was reported that engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said.
After witnessing job losses and salary cuts in the year 2020, the year 2021 is expected to see more hiring across sectors.
Job opportunities in the country are likely to grow in the current year, according to several surveys conducted recently. The after effect of the pandemic saw several companies putting a full stop at fresh hiring. However, as the Covid-19 situation in the country improves companies across all sectors seems to be now keen on hiring employees.