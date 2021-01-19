Good news for graduates: TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL may hire over 91,000 freshers in FY22

As people are now back to the office, India's top IT firms have lined up robust hiring plans for 2021-22.

India's top 4 IT firms - TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro - are collectively planning to hire 91,000 freshers from campuses. The numbers are slightly higher than last year.

Recently, TCS Executive VP and global HR head Milind Lakkad said that the IT giant is planning to hire the same number of freshers for the next year as it did this year - that is about 40,000.

Meanwhile, Infosys said that the firm will hire 24,000 students fresh out of college in the next financial year which is up by 15,000 that was planned for the current year.