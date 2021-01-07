Companies to ramp up hiring in 2021: Report.

Despite the gloom, hope is around the corner as India is witnessing hiring in few sectors. Covid-19 pandemic has hit the common man hard. After witnessing job losses and salary cuts in the year 2020, the year 2021 is expected to see more hiring across sectors.

Job opportunities in the country are likely to grow in the current year, according to several surveys conducted recently. The after effect of the pandemic saw several companies putting a full stop at fresh hiring. However, as the Covid-19 situation in the country improves companies across all sectors seems to be now keen on hiring employees.

Accepting the new normal of remote working and work from home, trends of hiring in IT companies are already being witnessed. Recently, [24]7.ai, a customer engagement solutions provider announced that it has stepped up hiring amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adding as many as 2,500 people to its workforce primarily at its Bengaluru and Hyderabad facilities.

Not only big companies, but even start-ups are looking at hiring more employees. Start-ups like Pine Labs, Zenoti, Postman, Razorpay, Cars24, and Glance are reported to be hiring employees in the coming months.

Few surveys have also reported that hiring is expected to pick up in tier II and III cities as vaccines rollout begin soon.

According to industry experts, hiring for roles in fields of cyber security, blockchain, augmented reality, user interface and user experience is expected to increase by 20-25 per cent.

Recently, EY, a global professional services organisation also said it would induct 9,000 new hires in India in various technology roles in calendar 2021.

Meanwhile with the responses of over 1,500 employers across India, ManPowerGroup India employment outlook survey revealed that employment trends across the country are expected to rise in the first three months of 2021 with a net employment outlook of 5 per cent.

The recently released TeamLease survey also said that white collar jobs are expected to rise in tier II and III cities.

Going ahead, companies are not only looking at hiring more people but also looking give appraisals and increments in the current year, following salary cuts last year. An average salary hike of 7.3 per cent is expected in the current year 2021, experts add.