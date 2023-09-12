Gold, Silver Prices On September 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,484 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,983 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 12 was at Rs 54,840 per 10 grams and Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,840 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,830.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,990 and Rs 55,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,990 and Rs 60,210, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.