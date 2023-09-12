Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 67,434.09, Nifty Above 20,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 67,434.09, up by 307.01 points and Nifty was at 20,078.15 with a gain of 81.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Reliance, M&M, Nestle Ind and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Industrial production data will be released and Chavda Infra IPO and Kundan Edifice IPO will open for subscription today.

Markets on Monday

The markets closed higher on Monday with Sensex at 67,127.08, up by 528.17 points and Nifty broke its record by reaching 20,000 for the first time. Nifty closed at 19,996.35, up by 176.40 points.

Nifty bank gained 414.30 points at 45,570.70.

Global markets

Asian markets were trading mostly lower on Tuesday, after Wall Street saw a tech rally led by Tesla and Qualcomm with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 38.51 points at 32,506.27, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 189.90 points at 17,906.55 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at20,117. However, South Korea's KOSPI fell 14.11 points at 2,542.77.

Oil Price

Brent contract dipped 6 cents to $90.58 per barrel mark and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged 2 cents lower to $87.27 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher at 82.94 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 83.03.